LS polls: Kamal holds meeting with MNM leaders

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Tuesday held discussions with office-bearers of his Makkal Needhi Maiam on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting at the party office saw discussion for over an hour. Sources say that Kamal Haasan had informed the meeting that he would decide on forging alliance and cadres should concentrate on working for success of the party.

Sources say Kamal’s MNM may fight LS polls in DMK-led alliance and the actor-politician may be given a ticket to contest from Coimbatore.