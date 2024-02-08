I do think India will get stronger, says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that India will now get stronger in the ongoing five-match Test series against the visitors, following their 106-run win in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, which came after suffering a 28-run defeat in Hyderabad. “England played a lot of good cricket in the second Test and so far this hasn’t reminded me of the last tour of India, when they won the first game and then lost the series 3-1. But I do think India will get stronger, absolutely. “This was an opportunity for England but don’t forget they were missing players, too, like Jack Leach and Harry Brook. And Joe Root couldn’t bowl in the second innings. Yes, it will get tougher for England — with KL Rahul coming back and possibly Virat Kohli — but that was always going to be the case,” said Hussain to Daily Mail. On day four of second Test at Visakhapatnam, England showed the positivity of continuing their uber-attacking approach, but it wasn’t sufficient as they were bowled out for 292 in 69.2 overs. Apart from Zak Crawley’s 73, no other batter could touch the 50-run mark in their fourth innings chase, as India squared the five-game series at 1-1. Asked if captain Ben Stokes was right in being pleased over the positivity shown in the uphill chase at Visakhapatnam, Hussain said, “The one thing about Ben is that he’s always honest. Like when he basically said England were rubbish during the World Cup. So he’s right to be pleased with a lot of what went on here. Did they bowl out India twice for under-par scores? Yes. Did they bat well and nearly get 300 in the last innings in India? Yes, that’s a pretty good effort. “The problem came in England’s first innings and that was due to one exceptional spell from Jasprit Bumrah, as good as I’ve seen in the Subcontinent from a quick bowler. A lot of England batters got in and got out. That’s what they have to put right.” After the end of Visakhapatnam Test, Stokes had said the DRS was wr