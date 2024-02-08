LDF protest against Centre unites non-BJP ruled States

New Delhi: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, protesting against the central government’s neglect of the state’s financial interests.

Besides CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, Kerala’s CPI secretary Binoy Viswam, the meet was noted for the presence of national level leaders of non-BJP ruled states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah and Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan also attended the meet. In a significant show of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed his support for the Kerala government’s cause on Wednesday.

The mass protest, which began at 11 am, saw the participation of the LDF coalition’s ministers, legislators, and Member of Parliament. A procession which began at Kerala House ended at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

“A democracy envisaged as a Union of States is slowly being crippled into an undemocratic union over States, especially against Opposition-ruled States. We have gathered here to protest against this and restore the Centre-State balance,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.