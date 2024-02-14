Biden, Jordan’s King call for end to Israel-Hamas crisis

US President Joe Biden held discussions with Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the two leaders have affirmed their commitment to work together to produce an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas crisis, the White House said in a statement. In a post on X on Tuesday, following a meeting with King Abdullah at the White House, President Joe Biden said, “Today, King Abdullah II and I discussed how no major military operation in Rafah should proceed without a credible plan to ensure the safety and support for the more than one million people sheltering there.”Addressing a press conference with the morarch of Jordan, Biden underscored the importance of upholding the status quo on a hill in Jerusalem’s Old City known to the Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary and to the Jews as Har ha-Bayit or the Temple