CM moves resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the forefront of opposition against the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy and the upcoming 2026 delimitation exercise, moved a resolution in the State Assembly on Wednesday, challenging the Union government’s proposals.

In a passionate address to the house, Stalin voiced strong opposition to the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy, labeling it as contrary to democratic principles, impractical, and not aligned with the Indian constitution. He emphasised the potential threat posed by the implementation of such a policy, asserting that it would undermine the federal structure of the country. Stalin warned that if enforced, it could lead to a situation where no political party could function effectively, transforming governance into a “one-man show” scenario.

Stalin’s concerns over the BJP-led government’s agenda were not new. In previous statements, he had criticised the BJP’s attempts to push forward the ‘One Nation One Election’ initiative, describing it as a blatant move to consolidate power and centralise authority. He cautioned against the repercussions of such a policy, highlighting its potential to erode the autonomy of states and diminish the role of regional parties in national politics.

Moreover, Stalin raised objections to the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that it would unfairly disadvantage Tamil Nadu by reducing its representation in the Parliament. He questioned whether it was justifiable for Tamil Nadu to bear the burden of controlling population growth, particularly when it could result in a decrease in the state’s parliamentary seats.