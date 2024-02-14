Second leg of Rahul’s yatra in Jharkhand cancelled

The second phase of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, a party official said.The cancellation took place as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers’ agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

The scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka in Garhwa district will now be conducted by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders.

Gandhi was scheduled to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday for the second phase of his yatra in the state.