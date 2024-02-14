RS: Sonia Gandhi to file nomination from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and former party president, is poised to file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Wednesday. This move marks a significant shift in her political trajectory, as she transitions from serving her fifth term in the Lok Sabha to her first stint in the Upper House.

Sonia Gandhi, who currently represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, has opted out of contesting the lower house elections, sparking speculation about her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making her electoral debut from Rae Bareli.

The decision to field Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan instead of Telangana or Karnataka reflects a strategic move by the Congress party. By diversifying its geographical representation, the party aims to extend its reach beyond the southern boundaries. This strategic positioning underscores the party’s efforts to rejuvenate its presence in regions where its influence has waned.

In the 2019 General Election, Sonua Gandhi’s son, Rahul Gandhi, then the party president, faced defeat in his traditional stronghold of Amethi, losing to senior BJP leader Smriti Irani. This loss, coupled with his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, highlighted the Congress party’s struggles in the Hindi heartland.