AIADMK symbol row: EPS slams Paneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami launched a verbal assault on his erstwhile party colleague O Paneerselvam, dismissing any attempts to undermine the integrity of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Palaniswami vehemently refuted claims of any confirmed alliance between AIADMK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserting that negotiations were still ongoing. He highlighted the party’s successful track record in navigating legal challenges, receiving favorable judgments from both courts and the Election Commission. Palaniswami categorically declared that Paneerselvam’s alleged ambition to disrupt the AIADMK symbol during elections would remain unfulfilled. Further delving into internal party dynamics, Palaniswami underscored the principle of succession politics, cautioning against the perception of political inheritance within AIADMK. He emphasized that leadership within the party should not be dynastic, contrasting it with what he characterized as succession aspirations within the DMK ranks. Palaniswami highlighted the distinction between former DMK leaders like Karunanidhi and the current party leader Stalin, insinuating a parallel desire for succession within the latter’s family, exemplified by Udhayanidhi’s political ambitions. The rift between Palaniswami and Paneerselvam, both stalwarts of the AIADMK and former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, has been a subject of intense scrutiny since Paneerselvam’s expulsion from the party in 2022 over allegations of anti-party activities. Paneerselvam’s subsequent legal challenge to his expulsion, currently pending before the Supreme Court, has further exacerbated tensions within the party.