Actor Vijay’s party aims for massive membership drive

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is set to witness a significant upheaval with the emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, a new party spearheaded by popular actor Vijay. With ambitious plans and a clear vision, the party has embarked on a mission to enroll approximately two crore members across the state. In a recent statement, N Anand, the general secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, outlined the party’s strategy to bolster its organizational structure from the grassroots level. Emphasizing unity and concerted effort, Anand underscored the importance of collective endeavor in achieving their membership target. The party plans to conduct membership camps extensively throughout the state, spanning across districts and assembly constituencies. These camps aim to not only expand the party’s reach but also to solidify its presence at the grassroots level. By engaging with communities directly, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam seeks to establish a strong and inclusive foundation for its political endeavors. Moreover, in a move aimed at promoting gender inclusivity and participation, the party intends to launch an exclusive women-led membership wing. This initiative underscores the party’s commitment to diversity and representation within its ranks. To facilitate the membership drive and streamline the enrollment process, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will introduce a state-of-the-art mobile application. This app will enable party officials, district and assembly constituency leaders, and members of the newly formed women-led wing to efficiently conduct membership drives across various administrative units, including districts, corporations, municipalities, blocks, town and village panchayats, and wards.