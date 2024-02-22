UK launches young professionals scheme at Anna University

In a bid to foster international collaboration and facilitate the exchange of talent, the United Kingdom unveiled its Young Professionals Scheme at Anna University, Chennai, on Tuesday, February 21, 2024. The initiative aims to provide opportunities for 3,000 young Indians to experience life in the U.K. through a special flexible visa scheme. The launch event saw Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, inaugurating the first ballot of the scheme in the presence of esteemed guests including R.S. Rajakannappan, the Higher Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, and R. Velraj, the Vice Chancellor of Anna University. Addressing a gathering of approximately 800 students at the university, Ellis emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity presented by the Young Professionals Scheme. He urged students to actively participate in the 48-hour ballot, which commenced on February 20, and to consider the scheme as a gateway to broadening their horizons and gaining valuable international experience. The Young Professionals Scheme offers a flexible visa arrangement designed to facilitate the mobility of young talent between India and the U.K. By enabling participants to immerse themselves in a new cultural and professional environment, the scheme aims to enhance cross-cultural understanding and foster lasting connections between the two nations. Speaking at the event, Minister R.S. Rajakannappan expressed his support for initiatives that promote educational and cultural exchanges between India and the U.K. He emphasized the role of such programs in enriching the educational experiences of young Indians and nurturing global citizenship. Echoing these sentiments, Vice Chancellor R. Velraj underscored Anna University’s commitment to providing students with opportunities for personal and professional growth on a global scale. He encouraged students to embrace the Young Professionals Scheme as a platform for realizing their aspirations and expanding thei