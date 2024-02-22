TN govt unveils State policy for women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the State Policy for Women-2024 which aims to promote women’s welfare by encouraging their participation in employment and politics, among other pointers. The policy envisages sharing power in society, economy and politics with women by improving their status and bringing out their hidden and hitherto undiscovered talents, besides creating a safe, healthy and ideal environment for women to live with self-respect.The document was prepared by the State Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and released by Stalin at the Secretariat here. It said that the overall development of the society could be estimated by the development of its women.Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department Jayashree Muralidharan, and Social Welfare Commissioner V Amudavalli were among those present on the occasion. “To eliminate gender discrimination, create a safe environment and improve the status of women, the Tamil Nadu government has planned various welfare programmes and has been systematically implementing them to make Tamil Nadu a premier state,” an official release said.