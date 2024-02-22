DMK committed to welfare of farmers

In a recent press statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasised the stark difference between the approach of the DMK-led state government and the BJP-led union government towards farmers’ welfare. Stalin underscored the DMK government’s unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive support to farmers in Tamil Nadu, contrasting it with what he described as the oppressive policies of the union government. Stalin hailed the state budget as a groundbreaking testament to the development of natural resources, emphasizing its significance in uplifting the agricultural sector. Central to this effort is the government’s focus on restoring soil fertility, with the introduction of an innovative scheme named the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom Scheme. This scheme aims to safeguard both soil health and the well-being of the people, reflecting the government’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. Furthermore, Stalin announced the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme, a transformative initiative aimed at fostering agricultural prosperity across over 2400 villages in the state. This comprehensive program underscores the government’s proactive approach to rural development and agricultural sustainability. Drawing a sharp contrast between the policies of the BJP-led union government and the DMK-led state government, Stalin condemned the former’s implementation of three contentious farm laws. He highlighted the turmoil caused by these laws and lauded the resilience of farmers who steadfastly protested against them for over a year. Stalin emphasized that the union government ultimately repealed the laws in response to the farmers’ sustained resistance, portraying it as a victory for grassroots activism and highlighting the stark differences in governance priorities.