TN receives Rs 2,809 cr from Japan

The Finance Ministry announced on Tuesday a significant commitment from the Japanese government towards various developmental projects in India. Valued at 232.209 billion yen, approximately Rs 12,800 crore, the investment targets nine crucial initiatives spanning different sectors across the country. Among the key projects earmarked for support are the enhancement of the North East Road Network Connectivity, the promotion of startup and innovation in Telangana, and the construction of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road. Additionally, initiatives aimed at sustainable horticulture in Haryana and climate change response in Rajasthan are also included in this ambitious collaboration between Japan and India. A pivotal component of this investment is the construction of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Phase 2). The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement amounting to 49,847 million Japanese Yen, equivalent to approximately Rs 2,809 crore, for this specific phase of the project. The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road holds strategic importance as it is outlined as a priority project in the “Comprehensive Integrated Master Plan for Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (2015)”, a pact between the governments of Japan and India. Commenting on the significance of the project, SAITO Mitsunori, chief representative of JICA India office, highlighted the pressing need for improved infrastructure in Chennai. He emphasized, “The traffic volume in Chennai has been increasing steeply with rapidly growing urbanization, resulting in continuous severe traffic congestions. Chennai metropolitan area accommodates lots of industrial companies and factories supported by its location, namely, critical cross-point for road as well as marine transportation for importing/exporting industrial goods and materials from/to other cities in India and South-East Asia.” The loan agreement for the first phase of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Pr