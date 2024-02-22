Vasan moves HC seeking to allot bicycle symbol for TMC (M)

The Tamil Maanila Congress (M), led by its president and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan, has taken legal recourse by approaching the Madras High Court in pursuit of securing the bicycle symbol for the upcoming 2024 general election. Represented by Vasan, the party seeks a directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reinstate the iconic symbol, which has been synonymous with its identity since its inception.In an affidavit submitted as part of the writ petition, G.K. Vasan reminisced about the party’s founding by his father, G.K. Moopanar, in 1996. The Tamil Maanila Congress (M) emerged as a distinct political entity after diverging from the Indian National Congress, with the bicycle symbol becoming emblematic of its principles and ethos. Notably, the ECI had officially allocated the bicycle symbol to the party on April 2, 1996, enabling it to contest elections under its familiar emblem.