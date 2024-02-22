Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza

Gaza: Israel intensified its bombardment of Rafah in Gaza’s south and over a dozen members of one family were killed in an air strike, residents said, as the ruined Palestinian enclave’s health ministry announced 29,313 deaths in the war so far.

In Jerusalem, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz cited “promising early signs of progress” on a new deal to release hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza amid talks conducted by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to secure a pause in the war.

The Israeli army (IDF) said it had stepped up operations in Khan Younis, a city just north of Rafah. It made no mention of attacks on Rafah itself in its daily summary of events in Gaza and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local residents also said Israeli tanks had advanced west from Khan Younis into Al-Mawasi, previously an area of relative safety where the army had told Palestinians to seek shelter.

The tanks reached the coastal road, effectively cutting off Khan Younis and Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip, though they retreated after a few hours, according to residents.

Gaza’s health ministry said on Wednesday 69,333 people had been injured in Gaza since the start of the war on Oct. 7, in addition to 29,313 deaths, with 118 killed in the past 24 hours.