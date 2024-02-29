Class 12 State Board Exams begins tomorrow

Chennai: As the academic year progresses, students across Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the much-anticipated Class 12 state board examinations, scheduled to commence on March 1.

The first examination on the roster is Language, marking the beginning of an important milestone in the academic journey of thousands of students.

The examinations are slated to kick off at 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM, ensuring a structured and disciplined approach to the assessment process. With meticulous planning and coordination, the examination department has set up over 3,300 centers across Tamil Nadu, ensuring accessibility and convenience for students appearing for the exams.

An estimated 7,25,000 students from both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are expected to participate in this year’s Class 12 board examinations. This staggering number underscores the significance of these examinations in shaping the academic future of students across the state.

Following the conclusion of the examinations, students can anticipate the release of results as per the schedule provided by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The results for Class 10 are expected to be announced on May 10, for Class 11 on May 14, and for Class 12 on May 6, offering students and educators alike a comprehensive overview of their performance.