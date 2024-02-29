Deepika Padukone, Ranveer announce their first pregnancy

Mumbai: For some time now there have been rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child. None of them responded to the rumour mills and have kept quiet until this morning when they took to social media to announce it officially.

Fans and industry friends couldn”t be more elated as good wishes and blessings have already started pouring in.