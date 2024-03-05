Trinamool MLA calls Ram temple ‘unholy’

Kolkata: A political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal after a video surfaced where the Trinamool Congress legislator Sinha Roy from Tarakeswar Assembly constituency in Hooghly district was seen and heard describing the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as an “unholy” place and just a “showpiece”.

“I feel that no Indian Hindu should go to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir which according to me is an unholy place. It is nothing but a showpiece.” Sinha Roy was heard saying at a public meeting as per the video footage.

Reacting to the comment, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that he will lodge an FIR against this person for “hurting the sentiments of Hindus all over the world by making such hateful statements.”

“This is the true nature of Trinamool Congress leaders. Their audacity to attack Hindus has grown so much that now they call the sacred temple of Lord Sri Ram, the sacred seat of Hindus, as unholy,” the leader of the opposition said.

He also shared the video on his social media account X.

Besides being the party MLA from Tarakeswar, Sinha Roy is also the president of Arambagh organisational district of the ruling party.