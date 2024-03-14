Centre will have to pay heavy price in Lok Sabha polls for inflation: Sharad Pawar

The BJP-led government at the Centre will have to pay a heavy price in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a result of rising prices of daily use items, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in Nashik, Pawar also said the government’s decisions related to onion export, its “arbitrary policies” on ethanol and sugar industry have created disappointment among the farming community, which will reflect in the upcoming general elections. “The rising prices of various daily use items, arbitrary policies related to onion, ethanol and sugar industry have upset the farming community in the state. The Union government will have to pay a heavy price for it in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he said. @@@@