Will show my strength in Assembly polls: Sasikala

Chennai: In a significant declaration, VK Sasikala, former aide of J Jayalalithaa , has announced plans for the unification of all factions of the party before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Sasikala assered that the united party would contest the upcoming polls and emerge victorious against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Sasikala emphasised that the 2026 Assembly elections would primarily be a battle between the AIADMK and the DMK, with all factions of the AIADMK rallying together under a single banner.

“I will demonstrate my strength in the 2026 Assembly elections, and the DMK will be nowhere to be found,” Sasikala declared confidently, signaling her intent to play a significant role in the party’s resurgence. She expressed firm belief in the AIADMK’s ability to reclaim its position of prominence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Addressing the issue of party symbols, Sasikala referred to O Panneerselvam, a key AIADMK figure, as a party cadre and suggested that he should have been permitted to use the AIADMK symbol of two leaves during elections.

Sasikala’s statement comes at a crucial juncture for the AIADMK, which has witnessed internal rifts and leadership transitions in recent years.