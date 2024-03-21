Karunaas extends support to DMK-led INDIA Bloc

Chennai: In a significant political development, the Mukkulathor Pulipadai party, led by Karunaas, has announced its support for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The decision was confirmed after Karunaas met with Chief Minister MK Stalin, signaling a strategic alliance aimed at countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

According to reports, Karunaas emphasised the need for unity among opposition forces to counter the perceived threat posed by the BJP’s “fascist Sanatana Shakti” and to challenge the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. A press note released by the Mukkulathor Pulipadai party underscored the importance of using the parliamentary elections as a platform to safeguard the interests of the country and protect social justice.

“To defeat sectarian forces, to restore religious harmony and civilized people’s democracy in India, to protect social justice and to ensure victory for the ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ bloc in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Mukkulathor Pulipadai stands with DMK,” the press note stated.

Karunas highlighted the potential consequences of a continued reign by the Modi government, warning against corporate exploitation and advocating for a change in leadership. He stressed the urgency of ending what he described as the Modi government’s “anti-people policies” and defeating the AIADMK, which he labeled as a “slave traitor party.”

In line with their alliance with the DMK-led INDIA bloc, Karunas affirmed that Mukkulathor Pulipadai would actively campaign across all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.