AIADMK unveils manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has revealed its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring a comprehensive array of promises aimed at addressing key issues and concerns facing the people of Tamil Nadu. AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi, officially released the manifesto, which encompasses a total of 133 promises designed to cater to various segments of society.

One of the features of the manifesto is the emphasis on tackling the soaring prices of essential commodities such as petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). AIADMK has pledged to advocate for efforts to reduce petrol and LPG prices, advocating for the central government to take proactive measures in regularly fixing prices for these commodities.

In a bid to enhance access to justice and legal services, AIADMK has proposed the establishment of a branch of the Supreme Court in Chennai, a move aimed at decentralizing legal infrastructure and facilitating easier access to the judicial system for residents of Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, the manifesto highlights AIADMK’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare infrastructure by urging the central government to operationalize the AIIMS facility in Madurai at the earliest convenience, ensuring improved healthcare access for the people of the region.

AIADMK’s vision for regional development extends to advocating for the conduct of the winter session of Parliament in Chennai, thereby bringing the national legislative discourse closer to the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to address socio-economic disparities, AIADMK has proposed the implementation of a monthly financial assistance scheme, wherein Rs 3000 will be provided to poor women, underscoring the party’s commitment to social welfare and poverty alleviation.

The manifesto also touches upon governance reforms, advocating for greater consultation between the central government and state governments before the appointment of governors, thereby ensuring regional representation and autonomy.

Furthermore, AIADMK has outlined its stance on various national issues, including the demand for an AIIMS facility in Coimbatore, the extension of metro rail services till Chengalpet, and the introduction of an alternate entrance test for NEET exams to address concerns regarding standardized testing.

Moreover, the manifesto underscores AIADMK’s commitment to regional development by advocating for the establishment of an airport in Ramanathapuram and Kaniyakumari.