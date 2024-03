The All India Congress Committee today announced candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamilnadu. They are contesting in 10 seats in the DMK-led alliance including Pudhuchery.

Some of the prominent names in the list are Jothimani ( Karur), Karthi Chidambaram (Sivaganga), Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), Thiruvallur – Sashikanth, Vishnu Prasad ( Cuddalore).

Candidates for Myiladuthurai and Thirunelveli not announced.