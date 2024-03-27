Medication & psychosocial treatment help children with ADHD

Medication and psychosocial treatment together can help children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) — a neurodevelopmental disorder — to get better, according to a review of studies, published on Monday. Researchers led by those from the University of Southern California (USC) reviewed more than 23,000 publications on ADHD. The results, published in two companion papers in the journal Pediatrics, reveal the best suited method to effectively diagnose and treat ADHD. The review also pointed out gaps in the research, including how best to monitor the condition’s progression over time. “Parents, teachers and providers need evidence-based information about ADHD. We included only the most robust studies in our review, which enables us to make strong evidence statements,” said Susanne Hempel, Professor of clinical population and public health sciences at the USC’s Keck School of Medicine. @@@