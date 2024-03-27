Another single from Family Star is out

The third single, ‘Madhuramu Kada’ lyrical song from the movie “Family Star,” featuring Vijay Deverakonda, was grandly launched at My Home Jewel Gated Community in Hyderabad amid Holi celebrations. Hero Vijay Devarakonda, heroine Mrunal Thakur, and producer Dil Raju participated in this program, receiving a hearty welcome from My Home Jewel families. The event was marked by festive Holi play, dancing, and photo sessions with the movie team. On the occasion of this song launch,

Producer Dil Raju expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you to all the families who welcomed our ‘Family Star’ movie team. ‘Family Star’ is releasing on April 5. I have shared the essence of what ‘Family Star’ means. Everyone who works hard to elevate their family is a family star. Vijay was the first to hear this story. Parashuram presented a compelling story over the phone, and within 15 minutes of hearing it, I agreed. It’s a story that mirrors middle-class families, capturing all their emotions through Vijay’s character. The songs, dialogues, and hero’s mannerisms will reflect your own life. On April 5, we expect family audiences will flock to theaters.”

Hero Vijay Devarakonda shared, “I used to avoid the Holi festival during my school days, fearing the colors would stain. Seeing everyone fully colored, especially during exams, was a sight. However, celebrating Holi here with all of you feels like this is how the festival should be celebrated. Now that your exams are over, join us in theaters to watch ‘Family Star’ on April 5. It’s the story of someone from a family like ours, a tale of those who prioritize family, offering a great cinematic experience.”

Heroine Mrunal Thakur added, “I usually celebrate Holi in Mumbai, but this time, I’m delighted to celebrate with the ‘Family Star’ movie team and all of you. Wishing your families a Happy Holi, from your family stars. We invite you to watch ‘Family Star’ in theaters on April 5.”