Bracewell to lead NZ squad for Pak T20Is

New Zealand have named experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell as their captain for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled from April 17 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Bracewell, who will skipper the team for the first time, has been side-lined since his most recent international appearance in March last year, firstly with a ruptured Achilles and then with a broken finger.

Since recovering he’s made a spectacular return to cricket, claiming his best first-class figures with the ball in his first match back in the Plunket Shield.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said Bracewell had shown commendable patience and dedication in the past year to work his way back from injury.

“Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it’s exciting to see him back playing cricket again. The fact he’s back playing at a high level after an Achilles rupture is testament to his hard work and application.

“He’s a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan,” said Wells.

The all-rounder will lead a side that features seasoned T20I players, including seven members of previous T20 World Cup squads, balanced by two young players Tim Robinson and Will O’Rourke, selected in a BLACKCAPS T20I squad for the first time.

Robinson earned his maiden selection on the back of a standout Super Smash campaign, where he finished as the second-highest run scorer in the men’s competition, despite playing only six of the Firebirds’ eleven games due to injury.