Huge win for KKR

Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a resounding victory over Delhi Capitals by a staggering 106 runs. Kolkata exhibited their dominance by defending the second-highest total in IPL history. Despite Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs notching fifties for Delhi, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora’s exceptional performances steered Kolkata to triumph. Posting a formidable 272/7, led by Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Kolkata’s total was further boosted by Andre Russell’s explosive cameo. Despite Delhi’s strong start away from home, they couldn’t withstand KKR’s formidable form.

Suni Narine, Player of the Match, said, Cricket is all about batting, so to contribute with the bat is pleasing but I also enjoy my bowling. (On batting down the order with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) We had sufficient batters, so opening was not needed then. At the end of the day, it is about what the team requires. Batting with Salt is good, he takes the pressure off me so it’s good to bat with him. On a good wicket like that, we bowled well and were on the money, so a total team effort from us tonight.

Shreyas Iyer, KKR skipper, said, No, it it didn’t to be honest, we thought we will reach 210-220 but 270 was an icing on the cake. I said in a pre-match interview that Sunny’s job is to take us off to a good start, if he doesn’t get us off, that’s also okay. (On Raghuvanshi) He was fearless from ball one, his work ethic is phenomenal, the way he played his shots were pleasing to the eye. It’s great to see all the bowlers stepping up at the right time and capitalizing on the opportunities. (On Harshit Rana’s injury) I also don’t know, on the field he was holding his shoulder. I have been in that situation before. Vaibhav Arora took crucial wickets for us, he stood up for us tonight.

Rishabh Pant, DC skipper, said We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of tho