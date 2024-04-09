Beat PCOD with Exercise

A recent study conducted by S. Priyadarshini, a Research Scholar at Hindustan Institute of Science and Technology, along with the guidance of Assistant Professors Dr. R. Ramakrishnan and Dr. T. Parasuraman, has uncovered promising methods for dealing with Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD). PCOD affects many women worldwide but often goes undiagnosed, leading to untreated symptoms and health risks.

The study, conducted in the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, highlights the effectiveness of physical activity in easing PCOD symptoms and improving overall well-being. Various exercises, including walking, yoga, and strength training, were found to be crucial in managing PCOD and promoting emotional balance.

Additionally, the study stresses the importance of raising awareness about PCOD to encourage early detection and proactive management. By providing practical strategies for incorporating regular exercise into daily routines, the research aims to empower women to better manage their condition and improve their quality of life.

This research offers hope for millions of women affected by PCOD, demonstrating the positive impact of exercise in managing symptoms and reducing health complications. Further exploration in this field could lead to even more effective approaches to PCOD management in the future.