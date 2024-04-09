EPS lambasts DMK govt

Chennai, Apr 9: In a fiery rally aimed at galvanizing support for AIADMK candidate P Jayaperumal in Ramanathapuram LS constituency, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK government for allegedly obstructing a crucial water supply scheme vital for farmers in the drought-prone Ramanathapuram district.

Palaniswami underscored the significance of the Cauvery-Gundar water supply scheme, initiated by the AIADMK government at a cost of Rs14,000 crore, aimed at addressing the basic needs of farmers in the region. However, he accused the DMK of stalling the project after assuming power, thereby depriving farmers of essential water resources.

Expressing empathy as a farmer himself, Palaniswami emphasized the dire plight of ryots and highlighted the transformative potential of the Cauvery water project in rejuvenating the arid lands of Ramanathapuram. He criticized the DMK government for prioritizing revenue generation over public welfare and urged voters to question the necessity of halting the crucial water initiative.

Furthermore, Palaniswami lauded the legacy of the AIADMK, founded by MG Ramachandran with a focus on people’s welfare, particularly the marginalized sections of society. He hailed former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s successful legal battle to raise the water storage level in the Mullaperiyar dam, benefiting the people of Tamil Nadu.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami accused him of exploiting the Katchatheevu issue for political gain, asserting that the AIADMK had pursued the matter diligently while the Modi-led Union government remained inactive. He urged the Centre to intervene in the pending Katchatheevu case before the Supreme Court to safeguard the interests of fishermen.

Highlighting the AIADMK government’s developmental initiatives in Ramanathapuram, Palaniswami cited the provision of 500 tuna longliner boats for diversified fishing, establishment of a government medical college and law college, among other projects. He contrasted this with the alleged lack of tangible initiatives by the DMK government for the district’s development.