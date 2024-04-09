Stalin accuses Modi of diverting attention

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing a fervent crowd during a parliamentary election campaign in Lalpuram near Chidambram, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing Modi of employing diversionary tactics, Stalin rallied supporters behind the ideals of social justice, secularism, and Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

In a passionate speech, Stalin denounced Modi’s focus on issues such as scams, dynasty politics, and Katchatheevu, dismissing them as attempts to deflect public attention. He underscored the imperative of electing a Prime Minister who prioritizes Tamil Nadu’s interests and welfare, contrasting Modi’s alleged apathy with his own commitment to the state’s prosperity.

“I have made the lions work for the victory of the leopard,” Stalin declared, referencing ministers Sivasankar and Paneerselvam’s support for Chidambram VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan. He urged voters to recognize that their ballots weren’t merely for an MP but for a leader who champions Tamil Nadu’s cause at the national level.

Accusing Modi of undermining social justice and secularism, Stalin lamented the Prime Minister’s failure to foster unity in diversity and equality. He stressed the significance of supporting the INDIA bloc to uphold these fundamental values across the nation, positioning the upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s interests.

In a nod to Tamil Nadu’s legacy of championing social justice, Stalin credited leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Kamarajar, and Ambedkar for their contributions. He criticized the PMK’s alliance with the BJP and their stance on reservation, highlighting the party’s divergence from Tamil Nadu’s progressive ethos.

Moreover, Stalin lauded the promises outlined in the Congress’s election manifesto, including a caste-based census, increased reservation quotas, and financial assistance for marginalized groups. These pledges, he argued, reflected a commitment to empowering the disenfranchised and advancing inclusive policies.