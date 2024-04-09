Annamalai lashes out at Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for making another promise — a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore.

Responding to Mr Stalin’s announcement, Annamalai termed the announcement an “electoral stunt” and reminded him that the DMK must first fulfill its 511 poll promises before making new ones. He said that the DMK was making this promise, sensing a defeat in the Coimbatore constituency.

“We want to remind TN CM Thiru MK Stalin that the 511 poll promises he gave in 2021 remain unfulfilled, and he first attends to those before making further promises after sensing defeat,” Annamalai said on X.

He said that the electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth and the sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore, as they have grown increasingly vigilant.

“DMK is a party that couldn’t Construct a New Bus Terminus in Coimbatore in the last 3 years; it is today promising a stadium that should be regarded as the joke of the year and deserves slow clapping from the people of Coimbatore,” added Annamalai.

Notably, Mr Annamalai is contesting from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat and his comment came in response to the recent promise made by Stalin as part of his party’s (DMK) election manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections, in which he promised the construction of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore.

On March 28, Annamalai filed his nomination from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency.

A Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He was appointed BJP state president a year late.

Sharing a post by state Minister of Industries TRB Rajaa on X, Stalin, the DMK chief, said, “As a sports and cricket enthusiast, I would like to add one more promise to our election manifesto for Elections 2024. We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore. As highlighted by our Minister TRB Rajaa, this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic MAC stadium. Our government and Sports Minister Udhay Stalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.”