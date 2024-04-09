Excise Case: BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till April 23

New Delhi: In yet another setback for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

This decision came as the court granted the Enforcement Directorate’s plea, citing concerns of witness tampering and evidence tampering by the accused.

During the hearing, Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing K Kavitha, opposed the ED’s plea, arguing that there were no new grounds presented since her initial arrest. Despite this, the court sided with the Enforcement Directorate’s arguments and extended K Kavitha’s judicial custody. The court also refused K Kavitha’s request to address the court orally and instructed her to submit her statements in writing. This decision marks another development in the legal battle surrounding the excise policy scam.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, along with Naveen Kumar Matta and Simon Benjamin, appeared for the Enforcement Directorate. At the same time, Advocates Nitesh Rana, Deepak Rana, and Mohit Rao represented K Kavitha during the proceedings.

The case stems from allegations of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The ED’s investigation has uncovered a network of illegal funds and kickbacks allegedly involving top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

According to the ED, K Kavitha and her associates conspired with AAP leaders, to influence the excise policy in exchange for monetary benefits. The investigation alleges that Rs 100 crore was paid to AAP leaders as kickbacks, highlighting the depth of corruption within the political landscape.

The ED’s probe has led to extensive search operations across the country, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including prominent AAP figures like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair. The agency has filed multiple complaints and conducted numerous search operations to uncover evidence of wrongdoing.