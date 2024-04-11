Pradeep Ranganathan join hands with AGS again

Love Today bankrolled by South India’s leading production company AGS Entertainment and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, who had also played the lead, emerged a blockbuster by winning the praise of audience from all walks of life. This success combo is joining forces once again.

To be produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh, this new film is written and directed by ‘Oh My Kadavule’ fame Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan is playing the protagonist. The yet-to-be-titled movie, which will have popular actors in its cast, will commence shooting from May. This is the 26th production of AGS Entertainment.

The team has released an announcement video, which is making huge waves on the internet. The fun-filled video reflects the real-life friendship of Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu and it has won widespread acclaim within minutes of its launch.

Archana Kalpathi is the Creative Producer of this lively emotional film. Aishwarya Kalpathi is the Associate Creative Producer. Music is by Leon James, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Speaking about the film, Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi said, “AGS Entertainment is happy to bring together Pradeep Ranganathan, who won the hearts of people with ‘Love Today’, and Ashwath Marimuthu, who impressed the fans with ‘Oh My Kadavule.’ This new project will sure find a place in AGS Entertainment’s list of super hits.”