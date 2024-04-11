Maestro Ilaiyaraaja asserts rights in copyright dispute

Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, fondly known among ardent fans as “maestro,” asserted his position as the original author of his musical works during a recent hearing of a copyright dispute with a record label. The dispute revolves around approximately 4,500 songs that Ilaiyaraaja composed, sparking a legal battle over special rights and commercial usage.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq presided over the hearing of an appeal filed by the record company, Echo, challenging a previous order recognizing special rights for the composer over the vast repertoire of songs he had created.

Representing the record company, senior counsel Vijay Narayan argued that Echo had purchased the rights to the songs from the producers of the films in which they were featured and had been utilizing them commercially. However, the composer filed a civil suit disputing this arrangement.

Narayan contended that the single judge had erred in interpreting the Copyright Act, 1957, by allowing Ilaiyaraaja to use his songs, as Section 57 of the Act does not provide for such rights. According to Narayan, composers receive remuneration for their work from film producers, granting them only the right to receive royalties and no other rights.

In response, Ilaiyaraaja’s advocate, senior counsel Sathish Parasaran, argued that his client, as the original author of the musical works, held the right to use them commercially. Parasaran also opposed the record company’s request for an interim order directing the composer to deposit revenue received from a digital music app.

Expressing frustration with Ilaiyaraaja’s stance, the company accused him of considering himself above everyone else. In a bold retort, Parasaran affirmed, “Yes, I’m above all.”

Following the hearing, the bench scheduled the matter for further submission on April 16, indicating that the legal battle between the composer and the record label is far from o