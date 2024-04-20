Musk’s visit to India, meeting with Modi postponed

Washington: Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s visit to India has been postponed, he informed via a post on ‘X’. However, the exact reason behind this rescheduling remains unclear, Musk cited important Tesla obligation for the rescheduling.

He was slated to visit India on April 21 and 22, to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit was expected to reveal his plans for entering the South Asian (Indian) market.

In his post Musk also said that he may visit India later this year.Meawhile, on April 15, the announcement was made that Tesla would reduce its global workforce by over 10%. Also, Rohan Patel, a Tesla public policy executive reportedly involved in the company’s plans to enter India, resigned this week.

As per agency, Musk is waiting for regulatory approval from the Indian government to launch his Starlink satellite broadband services in India. Musk’s expected arrival on Sunday was intended to coincide with the start of India’s national election from April 19.