Nelson Dilipkumar envisions stellar dream cast for Thalapathy 69

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for his recent blockbuster “Jailer” starring Rajinikanth, has stirred excitement among fans by revealing his dream cast for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 69. Speaking at a recent award ceremony, Nelson shared his hypothetical casting choices, following his unique “Jailer formula” of bringing together top stars from various film industries. Director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for his recent blockbuster “Jailer” starring Rajinikanth, has stirred excitement among fans by revealing his dream cast for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 69. Speaking at a recent award ceremony, Nelson shared his hypothetical casting choices, following his unique “Jailer formula” of bringing together top stars from various film industries.

In his vision, Nelson expressed his desire to cast Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, and Mahesh Babu as Vijay’s friends in the film, showcasing a blend of talent and star power across different industries. Additionally, he proposed Nayanthara and Alia Bhatt as the leading heroines, adding further intrigue to the star-studded ensemble.

While Nelson’s vision for Thalapathy 69 has sparked excitement and speculation among fans, the director himself is yet to officially announce his next project. With his track record of delivering hits and pushing creative boundaries, anticipation is high for his next directorial venture.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently occupied with the shooting of “Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)” directed by Venkat Prabhu, promising yet another thrilling cinematic experience for fans. On the other hand, Rajinikanth, fresh from the success of “Jailer,” has completed filming for “Vettaiyan” with TJ Gnanavel, slated for a theatrical release in October, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed. Additionally, his 171st film, titled “Coolie” and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to commence production in June, further adding to the excitement in the Tamil film industry.