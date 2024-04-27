Trailer released for Santhanam’s ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ 

The makers of the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, “Inga Naan Thaan Kingu,” have unveiled the trailer, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Anand Narayan, the film is set to grace theatres on May 10, promising a laughter-filled cinematic experience. The makers of the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, “Inga Naan Thaan Kingu,” have unveiled the trailer, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Anand Narayan, the film is set to grace theatres on May 10, promising a laughter-filled cinematic experience.

Featuring an ensemble cast, “Inga Naan Thaan Kingu” stars the versatile Santhanam in the lead role, supported by Munishkanth, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan, Maran, and Cool Suresh. Notably, the late actors Manobala and Seshu will also be seen in prominent roles, adding to the film’s allure.

With a captivating storyline penned by Ezhichur Aravindan, who also takes credit for the screenplay and dialogues, “Inga Naan Thaan Kingu” is poised to deliver a delightful blend of humor and entertainment. Adding to the film’s charm is the musical brilliance of D Imman, while cinematography by Om Narayan and editing by M Thiyagarajan promise a visually engaging cinematic experience.

The lyrical finesse of director Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil shines through in the film’s soundtrack, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. Produced by Sushmita Anbuchezhian and presented by Anbuchezhian of Gopuram Films, “Inga Naan Thaan Kingu” is set to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances.