Game zone fire: Gujarat HC raps Rajkot civic body, says it doesn’t have faith in state machinery

The Gujarat High Court on Monday said it does not have faith in the state machinery “which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost”, as it pulled up the Rajkot civic body over the purported lapses in functioning of the game zone facility where a massive fire killed 27 persons.

A special bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai asked whether the civic body sat over the fire safety orders passed earlier on a PIL for 18 months.

The HC was hearing a suo motu PIL on the TRP game zone fire tragedy which occurred on May 25. A day earlier, the HC termed the incident a prima facie “man-made disaster”.

The bench asked whether the civic body had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity after its lawyer submitted that the TRP Game Zone had not asked for requisite permissions.