Kejriwal to surrender on Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – who has been out on interim bail – said he will surrender before the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday, June 2.

The Supreme Court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media on Friday, Kejriwal said that his health deteroriated in the jail. “I am a patient of serious diabetes for the last 20 years. I am given four injections everyday for the last 10 years but when I was in jail, they stopped my medication. My sugar levels reached around 300. Kidney and liver get affected if your sugar level remains so high for such long time. I don’t know what they wanted. I lost 6 kgs while in jail. Doctor is suggesting that this can be a sign of some serious disease, many tests are needed to be done. Ketone level in my urine has also increased,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal will surrender on June 2. “I will leave from my house at around 3 pm. It is possible that they torture me even more this time but I will not break,” mentioned Kejriwal. He urged Delhiites to take care of themselves and promised that no work in Delhi will stop because of his jail time. “I am always concerned about you while in jail. Your Kejriwal will be happy only if you are happy. But you don’t worry, all of your work will keep happening,” the CM said.

At the press conference, he added, “I have always taken care of your families like a son. Today, I want to ask something from you for my family. My parents are very old. My mother is ill. I worry about them in jail. Please take care of them, pray for them. My wife Sunita is very strong. She has always been with me in all my hardships. We are all fighting against dictatorship. Don’t be saddened even if I lose my life fighting for the country.”

Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of corruption and money laundering in the execution of the Delhi government’s now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.