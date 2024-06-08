AIADMK secured additional votes despite challenges: EPS

Salem: Addressing journalists in Salem, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) highlighted the party’s resilience and success in the face of numerous challenges.

He remarked on the dynamics of the recent elections and the performance of his party and its allies.

EPS pointed out that, with respect to AIADMK, he alone campaigned for the party. “Premalatha Vijayakanth, the General Secretary of DMDK, also campaigned. However, the media spread false narratives about the AIADMK alliance. Debates often revolved around baseless and irrelevant topics,” he said. Despite these obstacles, EPS considers the AIADMK’s gain of an additional percentage of votes a victory.

He critiqued the claims of BJP’s growth based on vote percentage. “In 2019, the BJP secured 18.8% of votes. In 2024, the alliance managed only 18.2%, marking a decrease of 0.6%. Similarly, the DMK, which secured 33.5% in 2019, only received 26.93% in 2024. This also represents a decline. In contrast, AIADMK has increased its vote share, and its votes have not dispersed,” EPS stated.

EPS dismissed the notion that staying in alliance with the BJP would have ensured victory. “It is futile to discuss the past. Annamalai may have harbored many dreams before the elections. His harsh criticism now stems from his disappointment. Compared to the previous election, BJP received fewer votes this time. Similar to the situation in Tamil Nadu, BJP faces setbacks in many states due to its administrative approach,” EPS observed. He confirmed there is no change in AIADMK’s stance of not allying with the BJP.

Looking ahead, EPS expressed confidence in AIADMK’s future. “In 2026, AIADMK will lead the alliance to victory and secure a majority. For a long time, there have been claims about destroying AIADMK, but we remain strong. To gain power, we might align with a national party temporarily, but post-victory, they often disregard us,” he added.