Madras HC discharges IPS officer from Paazee Forex extortion case

The Madras High Court discharged IPS officer Pramod Kumar from the Paazee Forex extortion case, as the charges against the officer has not proved.

It is settled principle of law in criminal cases, that the prosecution has to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt as alleged, in the present case there is no evidence to show that the accused demanded money nor he accepted that money, wrote Justice Vivek Kumar Singh while allowing the petition moved by the IPS officer.

The charges framed against the petitioner, looking from any angle, this Court is of the considered opinion that the same is without application of mind and in violation to principles of natural justice as the offences levelled against the officer, wrote judge.