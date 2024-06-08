Gold prices drops in Chennai



In a notable development for gold buyers in Chennai, the price of the yellow metal saw a substantial decrease of Rs 1,520 per sovereign on Saturday. This marks a significant change from Friday’s price of Rs 54,720, bringing the current price to Rs 53,200 per sovereign.

The fluctuation in gold prices has been a trend in Tamil Nadu over the past several days, reflecting the dynamic nature of the precious metals market. This recent drop is part of a broader pattern of price changes that have kept both investors and consumers on alert.

Correspondingly, the price of gold per gram has also seen a decrease. Today, gold is being sold at Rs 6,650 per gram, down by Rs 190 from yesterday’s price of Rs 6,840 per gram. This drop provides an opportunity for buyers looking to invest in gold or purchase jewelry at a lower cost.

The reduction in gold prices could be attributed to a variety of factors including global market trends, changes in currency values, and domestic demand fluctuations. For consumers and investors in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu, this price decrease could signal a beneficial time to buy gold, whether for investment purposes or personal use.