Tamilisai takes a dig at Congress

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, asserting that the party would not have been able to retain deposits in any constituencies if it had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections independently in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters at the airport on Saturday, Soundararajan responded to remarks by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, who claimed that the votes secured by the BJP were actually PMK votes.

Soundararajan questioned the basis of Selvaperunthagai’s claim, turning the argument back on the Congress. “If the votes secured by BJP were PMK votes, then the votes received by the Congress party were actually DMK votes,” she said. She challenged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deny this assertion, emphasizing that the Congress’s electoral success in Tamil Nadu was heavily reliant on its alliance with the DMK.

Soundararajan, who herself was a candidate from the South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency but did not win, argued that the Congress would have faced a severe defeat without the support of the DMK. “Had Selvaperunthagai, a reference to the Congress party, fought on his own in Tamil Nadu, the party would not have been able to retain deposit in any of the constituencies in the state,” she claimed. She further accused the Congress of lacking the moral authority to criticize the BJP, given its dependency on the DMK for electoral victories.