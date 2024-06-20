Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 40



The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has risen to 40 as of Thursday afternoon, following the consumption of methanol-mixed arrack.

In response to the escalating crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken decisive action, directing the establishment of a one-man commission. This commission, to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas, is tasked with making recommendations to the government to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. The commission will also investigate the specific circumstances leading to the Kallakurichi deaths.

Chief Minister Stalin’s directive for the commission reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of the tragedy and implementing stringent measures to curb the sale and distribution of illicit liquor. The commission’s findings and recommendations are expected to play a crucial role in formulating policies to enhance public safety and prevent future incidents.

The immediate actions taken by the government include the suspension of several district officials, including the district collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP), in an effort to hold accountable those responsible for failing to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.

The hooch tragedy has had a devastating impact on the Kallakurichi community, with families mourning the loss of loved ones and others grappling with the severe health consequences of methanol poisoning. Public outcry has been significant, with demands for stricter enforcement of laws against illicit liquor and improved oversight of alcohol sales.

Political leaders and public figures have also voiced their concerns. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has demanded Chief Minister Stalin’s resignation, holding the state government responsible for the tragedy. Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has criticized the government’s handling of the situation, calling for immediate and effective action to prevent further incidents.

As the commission begins its work, the focus will be on identifying lapses in the current regulatory framework and proposing robust measures to prevent such tragedies. The Tamil Nadu government’s response and the commission’s findings will be closely watched by the public and political stakeholders alike.