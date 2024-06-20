TVK chief Vijay visits Kallakurichi, Offers support to hooch tragedy victims

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay visited Kallakurichi on Thursday to offer his condolences and support to the families affected by the devastating hooch tragedy that has claimed 40 lives. Vijay’s visit comes amidst mounting criticism of the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of the situation

Vijay visited the Kallakurichi Government Hospital, where many victims are receiving treatment for methanol poisoning. He spent time with the patients, offering words of comfort and encouragement. Vijay also met with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, consoling them during this difficult time.

Demonstrating his commitment to aiding the affected community, Vijay urged members of his TVK party and his fans in the locality to step up and provide assistance to those impacted by the hooch tragedy. His call to action underscores the importance of community support in the wake of such a disaster.

Earlier in the day, Vijay issued a statement holding the Tamil Nadu government responsible for the tragedy, citing inaction and failure to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.