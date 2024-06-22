AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly over hooch tragedy

Chennai: The storm over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy continues to stir controversy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, as AIADMK legislators, led by party general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, staged a walkout on Saturday.

They alleged that Speaker M. Appavu did not allow them to raise the issue in the House.

The principal opposition party’s MLAs came to the Assembly wearing black shirts to protest the hooch tragedy, which they blame on the DMK-led State government. When they attempted to address the issue as soon as the House convened, Speaker Appavu emphasized that one hour was designated for Question Hour as per the rules and urged the opposition members not to disrupt the proceedings. In response, the AIADMK members walked out in protest.

This walkout followed an incident on Friday when AIADMK MLAs were forcibly evicted en masse from the Assembly after staging a sit-in protest.

Addressing the media after leaving the Assembly, opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “We requested permission to raise the issue in the Assembly to ensure justice for the people of Kallakurichi. However, our requests were rejected. We only asked how many people have died in the hooch tragedy so far and the condition of those receiving treatment.”

Explaining his position, Speaker Appavu stated that Question Hour was for the people. “After that, the opposition parties can discuss any matter. I will give necessary time for the Leader of Opposition to speak, but strict action will be taken if the AIADMK members continue to behave like this,” he cautioned.

Palaniswami also called for a CBI investigation to get justice for the people affected by the incident. “People should get justice. A CBI investigation is needed to find the real culprit and ensure proper administration in the State,” he said.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has become a significant point of contention between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the deaths in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu in which 50 people died, 250 liters of illicit liquor were seized and disposed off in the state’s Tiruchirapalli district.

The action was taken by Tiruchirapalli District Collector, Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Varun Kumar, based on intelligence input on Friday night, police said

The district Collector Pradeep Kumar spoke with locals and made them aware of the harmful effects of illicit liquor. He also made them take an oath that they would not consume illicit liquor.

‘Sufficient stock of medicines available’

Sufficient stock of medicines is available to treat the victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, said district Collector MS Prasanth. Speaking to the media, the Kallakurichi Collector said 140 people are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the region, and added that 56 specialist doctors were providing them with medical care. Before the victims are discharged and sent home, they would also receive psychiatric consultation, the Collector added. There was improvement in the condition of five patients who were in critical care, said the official.