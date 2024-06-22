Kallakurichi: Spurious liquor toll rises to 55

Chennai: The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy continues to claim lives, with the death toll now reaching 55. Periyasamy, 40, who was undergoing treatment at JIPMER, Puducherry, after consuming spurious liquor, was declared brain dead on Saturday, according to a report by Malai Malar.

Periyasamy’s condition had deteriorated despite medical efforts, adding to the growing number of fatalities from the tragic incident.

Senior officials have been stationed in Kallakurichi for the past three days, continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts. The tragedy has brought significant scrutiny and criticism towards the DMK-led State government.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the Tamil Nadu Assembly, pledging that the State government would cover the entire education and hostel expenses for children who have lost one or both parents due to the hooch tragedy. This measure aims to provide some relief and support to the affected families.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has sparked a heated political debate, with opposition parties demanding accountability and justice for the victims. The call for a thorough investigation into the source of the spurious liquor and the enforcement of stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future remains strong.