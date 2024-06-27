Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy stands at 63

Chennai: The death toll from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu has risen to 63 as of Thursday morning, according to the District Collectorate.

The incident has left many more in critical condition, with 78 people currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the state.

The Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital is treating 48 patients, with a total of 66 patients having been discharged after receiving care. In Puducherry, nine individuals are receiving treatment, while 18 are being treated in Salem District. One person is hospitalized at Royapettah Hospital in Chennai, and two are under medical care in Villupuram District. Across Tamil Nadu, 88 people have been discharged after receiving treatment for hooch poisoning.

The tragedy has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). On Wednesday, NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana visited the families of the victims in the Karunapuram area. He condemned the Tamil Nadu government for failing to take adequate action against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

The AIADMK has also been vocal in its condemnation of the DMK government, staging a hunger strike in Chennai demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the tragedy. AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, along with other senior party leaders, participated in the strike, calling for accountability and justice for the victims.

The issue has led to significant disruptions in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with AIADMK legislators demanding an adjournment of the Q&A session and the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. This prompted Speaker M. Appavu to order the eviction of AIADMK MLAs from the assembly on Wednesday.

The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has highlighted the severe consequences of illicit liquor production and the urgent need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.