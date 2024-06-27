Rahul thanks Vijay for congratulatory message

Chennai: On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for congratulating him on his new role as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

In a heartfelt note, the Congress MP stated, “Thank you, Thiru @tvkvijayhq, Our democracy is strengthened when every Indian’s voice is heard. This is both our collective goal and duty.”

The Congress party had announced on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Raebareli, would assume the position of Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha. This marked the end of a decade-long period during which the Congress had no LoP in the Lower House since 2014. The announcement was met with widespread support from various political leaders, including Vijay, who took to social media to extend his congratulations.

Vijay, writing on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said, “Congratulations to Hon’ble Thiru. @RahulGandhi Avargal for being unanimously elected by @INCindia and its allies as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. My best wishes to serve the people of our Nation.”

The recognition from Vijay, a prominent actor and political figure, underscores the significance of Rahul Gandhi’s new role in Indian politics. As the Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi is expected to play a crucial part in holding the government accountable and advocating for the voices of all citizens.