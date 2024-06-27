President Murmu addresses joint session of Parliament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, affirming the government’s commitment to conducting a fair investigation into recent paper leak incidents and ensuring stringent punishment for those found guilty.

In her speech, she also underscored the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the positive impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Commitment to Fair Investigation of Paper Leaks

President Murmu assured Parliament that the government is dedicated to addressing the issue of paper leaks, which have plagued various states. She emphasized the importance of a nationwide, non-partisan approach to finding a lasting solution.

“My government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty. Even before this, we have seen paper leaks in different states. Rising above partisan politics, a nationwide concrete solution is needed for this. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations,” she stated.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Benefits

Highlighting the government’s healthcare initiatives, President Murmu announced that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, all elderly individuals above 70 years of age will receive free treatment. This move is aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare support to the senior population of the country.

GST and Economic Formalization

President Murmu also highlighted the successes of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in formalizing the Indian economy and simplifying trade and business operations. She noted the record GST collections, which have reached new heights.

“Today GST is creating a medium to formalize India’s economy, to make trade and business easier. For the first time in the month of April, GST collection has crossed the level of Rs 2 lakh crore. This has increased the profit of the states,” she said.

Youth and Opportunities

The President reiterated the government’s continuous efforts to ensure that the youth of the country have adequate opportunities to display their talents. She stressed the importance of providing a supportive environment for young people to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.

President Murmu’s address outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives and reassured Parliament of its dedication to tackling key issues, supporting the elderly, and fostering economic growth through effective policies and programs.